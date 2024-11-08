South Korean singer Jin is teasing his debut solo album.

The K-pop star, a member of the boy band BTS, shared a highlight medley for his album Happy on Friday.

The preview features clips of the album's six tracks: "Running Wild," "I'll Be There," "Another Level," "Falling," "Heart on the Window" featuring Wendy and "I Will Come to You."

Jin released a music video for the rockabilly-inspired song "I'll Be There" in October.

Happy is slated for release Nov. 15.

Jin's most recent solo release was the single "The Astronaut" in 2022.

BTS also consists of Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook. V announced this week that he will release a new version of Bing Crosby's "White Christmas" featuring the late singer's voice.