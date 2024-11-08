South Korean singer Jin is teasing his debut solo album.The K-pop star, a member of the boy band BTS, shared a highlight medley for his album Happy on Friday.The preview features clips of the album's six tracks: "Running Wild," "I'll Be There," "Another Level," "Falling," "Heart on the Window" featuring Wendy and "I Will Come to You."Jin released a music video for the rockabilly-inspired song "I'll Be There" in October.Happy is slated for release Nov. 15.Jin's most recent solo release was the single "The Astronaut" in 2022.BTS also consists of Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook. V announced this week that he will release a new version of Bing Crosby's "White Christmas" featuring the late singer's voice.