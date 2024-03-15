Hulu is giving a glimpse of the new series Becoming Karl Lagerfeld.

The streaming service shared a teaser trailer and first-look photos for the show Friday featuring Daniel Bruhl

Becoming Karl Lagerfeld is a French drama based on the Raphaelle Bacque book Kaiser Karl. Bruhl plays a young version of German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld, who died at age 85 in 2019.

The series opens in the early 1970s, when a 38-year-old Lagerfeld was an unknown ready-to-wear designer.

"While he meets and falls in love with the sultry Jacques de Bascher (Theodore Pellerin), an ambitious and troubling young dandy, the most mysterious of fashion designers dares to take on his friend (and rival) Yves Saint Laurent (Arnaud Valois), a genius of haute couture backed by the redoubtable businessman Pierre Berge (Alex Lutz)," an official synopsis reads.

Becoming Karl Lagerfeld follows Lagerfeld as he becomes a "complex and iconic personality of Parisian couture, already driven by the ambition to become the Emperor of fashion."

The show is created by Isaure Pisani-Ferry, Jennifer Have and Raphaelle Bacque.

Becoming Karl Lagerfeld will premiere June 7 on Hulu.

The series will screen Out of Competition at Canneseries festival in April.