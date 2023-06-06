In anticipation of welcoming their second child into the world, Adam and Raven -- who is currently 32 weeks into her pregnancy -- took off to Italy in late May for a week-long romantic vacation, just the two of them.
On Sunday, June 4, Raven revealed via Instagram Stories that she and her husband were on their "long" flight back to the United States.
"How many times have Adam and I said, 'We miss Gatesy?' Maybe a million times. This trip was so amazing for us before we become a family of 4. But every day away from your child is like a piece of your heart missing!" Raven wrote to her followers.
"He is in good hands with grandparents, but I'm immediately scooping him up & putting him in bed with us tonight."
Raven, whose baby is due in July, admitted Adam had to basically "beg" her to do their babymoon trip.
"Because I didn't want to leave Gates," Raven wrote. "But I'm glad we had this time together as husband and wife & reconnect! And his grandparents were ecstatic to get him for a week! My mom retired this past week & being 24/7 with her grandkids has been her goal!"
Raven took to Instagram Stories earlier this month to share photos and updates throughout the couple's travels to Rome, Lake Como, and Florence.
The couple did a guided tour of the Vatican and checked out the colloseum.
"I love traveling and seeing different countries and cultures. But as much as I love every country I've ever traveled, I'm always in such appreciation for the US!! I even asked Adam today as we were walking the streets of Italy, 'I wonder what people think when they land in the United States for the first time?'" Raven shared on Instagram Stories last week, according to BachelorNation.com.
"I imagine it's magical. Unlike anything in the world, but still yet you can find a piece of every home country somewhere -- in your neighbor, food, different areas of our country!"
Raven also shared how Adam had gifted her with a personalized perfume-making experience in Florence.
"This was such a special treat for me and I'm so thankful for @adam_gottschalk! Taking our limited time here in Florence and doing something he knew I would really love," Raven reportedly wrote this past weekend.
"This is our last day here and he could have planned anything for us. But chose to do something so special for me. This is something I will always remember and every time I spray this perfume it will bring me right back here to Italy with him!"
Raven and Adam announced in late January they're expecting Baby No. 2, which was only a year after they welcomed their son Gates in January 2022.
"Baby #2 due in July! Any tips on two under 2? Pray for us!... especially Adam," Raven wrote on Instagram at the time, along with crying-laughing emoticons.
Raven tagged Adam in the post, which featured a slideshow of family photos that included Gates and their dog. Raven was also showed off a strip of sonogram images of the couple's baby on the way.
Adam commented, "Our growing fam. Going to be one on one coverage now!"
Raven replied, "I got this! One on One defense lets do it."
Raven wrote on Instagram at the time, "OVER THE MOON EXCITED TO SHARE THE NEWS! Our Honeymoon baby will be here in January! I've loved you before you were in my womb!"
And Adam simultaneously wrote on his own page, "Beyond excited to announce our little baby into this world. Your Mom has already started to like Daddy's food groups and I think that's a great start. Cheers to fatherhood. Coming soon... January 2022."
"OH BOY!!! Can't wait to meet our little pumpkin," Raven captioned an image of the couple posing in their self-made pumpkin patch at home.
A few months after Gates Zev was born, Raven shared on the "Click Bait with Bachelor Nation" podcast in May 2022 how she and Adam attend therapy and "don't want divorce" to ever be an option for them.
She then told fans in a December 2022 Instagram Q&A session that she knew Adam was The One when she visited him in Dallas, TX, and they talked about their future together, which made her feel safe and protected.
Raven and Adam fell in love in Mexico on Bachelor in Paradise in 2017 and then got engaged in June 2019.
After getting engaged, Raven and Adam initially scheduled their wedding for May 30, 2020, but they had to postpone the wedding multiple times due to the coronavirus pandemic.