And Adam simultaneously wrote on his own page, "Beyond excited to announce our little baby into this world. Your Mom has already started to like Daddy's food groups and I think that's a great start. Cheers to fatherhood. Coming soon... January 2022."
Adam and Raven posted similar pictures from a photo shoot they had apparently taken in the comfort of their own home.
Raven, wearing casual ripped light jeans and a bodysuit, held a strip of ultrasound images in her hand as Adam, wearing a white T-shirt and gray pants, gazed at her lovingly and even jumped up and down with happiness. The couple posed on their front steps and embraced in their backyard.
Adam confirmed Raven is 13 weeks pregnant, and the couple revealed they're expecting their little bundle of joy to arrive on January 26, 2022.
Meanwhile, Adam told the magazine he is "excited" about the baby, adding, "But I'm also glad the baby doesn't come right away. I have nine months to get ready!"
Adam and Raven said they haven't found out the sex of their child just yet, but Raven has already found a support system in fellow The Bachelor alum Ashley Iaconetti, who announced on July 15 that she and husband Jared Haibon are expecting Baby No. 1.
"Ashley and I have been DMing each other about all things baby," Raven said. "We're going through different things. And we're not due that far apart!"
In early June, Raven shared with Us Weekly how she and Adam were "definitely working on" starting a family "sooner than later" and felt ready to welcome a baby into the picture.
The pair claimed they came down with a case of "major baby fever" shortly after tying the knot.
"I think we agreed [that] we'd like two or three [kids]," Raven told Us last month. "But Adam has said, you know, we'll see how I do with two and then go from there."
"I tell everyone all the time, it feels like we've been married already for a long time," Adam previously shared, adding that he "can't believe" it's been four years since they fell in love on The Bachelor spinoff that was filmed in Mexico.
"I've replanned the wedding three times now," Raven told Us in August 2020. "So I just totally stopped. I'm like, 'I'm not doing this anymore.'"
Raven didn't clarify at the time whether she and Adam had actually set and rescheduled several wedding dates or if her plans were just changed and altered.
"I told Adam by December [2020], if there is no end in sight, we're just going to elope and get married by ourselves, in our house. And if there is a light at the end of the tunnel by December, then we'll schedule this wedding for the fourth time," Raven previously explained.
"You know what? If we accidentally get pregnant along the way [to the wedding], that's totally fine. I have baby fever, but Adam has extreme baby fever. He is read-y. He is ready."