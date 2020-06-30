This past weekend, Hannah and Dylan both took to Instagram and posted sweet tributes to each other which included plenty of playful and romantic photos as well as videos from their travels, including a stop in Paris, France.
"What a whirlwind. thanks for the most epic year of my life @dylanbarbour," Hannah captioned her slideshow.
"I never knew I could be so happy, to many more!"
Hannah posted photos from her time with Dylan onBachelor in Paradise as well as clips of the couple post-show when they were trying to keep their engagement a secret. In one video, Hannah was walking down the street with Dylan while wearing a wig.
Hannah also shared a video of the couple dancing at their engagement party, which took place in February before the global outbreak of coronavirus.
Dylan also posted a gallery of images and wrote alongside them, "Happy 1 year anniversary to me telling you how f'd you are for agreeing to marry me."
Some of Dylan's pictures included him popping the question in Mexico and the pair clubbing and standup paddleboarding.
Comments from Bachelor Nation poured in, such as Season 15 The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown, who wrote, "Wow well isn't this the cutest, sweetest, most adorable thing I've seen in a hot minute?! I love the love!! So happy for y'all!"
"Luckily, we're both easygoing, so being trapped together in sweats all day with my BFF isn't a bad day," Hannah told Us in March, to which Dylan responded, "It makes us want to live together, and puppy fever is through the roof."
After getting engaged, Hannah and Dylan made a long-distance relationship work by going back and forth between San Diego and Los Angeles to visit each other.
"I would say more often than not, we're together more than couples that live in the same city that don't live together, to be honest," Dylan toldPeople in February, adding that he and Hannah typically saw each other three or four times a week.
"Preferably we would be living in the same [city], under the same roof," Hannah said.
"We talk about it all the time, just how important and crucial it is to be working on each of our careers right now. We don't want to have any undercover or deep-rooted resentment or something for making a decision too early about where we're going to be."
"I feel like Dylan feels like he has a little home here in L.A., and I feel like I have a little home in San Diego right now," she continued. "That's what it's feeling like, which has been nice."
Hannah also told People that since accepting Dylan's proposal on Bachelor in Paradise, they've communicated well, had a lot of fun, laughed a lot, and supported each other.
"I feel like we knew that we were very compatible in Paradise, but the real world has made us even closer, like best friends," Hannah noted.
While fans are waiting for Hannah and Dylan to tie the knot, Dylan said they feel "no pressure, really" to wed.
"We're just having a blast doing whatever we want," Hannah explained. "It takes a lot of time to plan a wedding. We are so busy. Our schedules are already insane."
Prior to meeting on Bachelor in Paradise, Hannah competed for Colton Underwood's heart on The Bachelor's 23rd season and Dylan vied for Hannah B's affection on The Bachelorette 15.
During Bachelor in Paradise's sixth season, Dylan called Hannah the love of his life and had no doubts in his mind that she was his person.
Dylan basically fell in love with Hannah during the first week of Paradise, but Hannah was a little terrified of investing her heart into a man after her breakup with Colton.
Dylan, however, never gave up on their potential, even when the charming Blake Horstmann was trying to win her over.
After Hannah worked through "a few obstacles" inside of herself, she accepted Dylan's marriage proposal.
At the reunion portion of the show, Dylan said getting engaged to Hannah was "the best decision" he had ever made.
"We talk all the time, like, 'How did this all work out for us?' But for some reason, it did. He's my person and I have a different kind of love for him that I knew existed, and that's really special," Hannah shared.
Hannah also revealed at the time they had met each other's families and she'd be moving from Birmingham, AL, to California in order to be closer to Dylan.