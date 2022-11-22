On Monday night's finale of Bachelor in Paradise, Logan, a 26-year-old videographer from San Diego, CA, offered Kate, a 32-year-old real estate agent from Lake Hollywood, CA, a rose at the Final Rose Ceremony only to be scolded for his actions and brutally rebuffed.
Kate, who had already been criticized earlier in the season for trashing Logan behind his back for not having a lot of money, has faced some serious backlash since the latest Bachelor in Paradise episode aired.
"I've sat back and been silent and laughed, cried, and cringed with the rest of y'all this season," Kate tweeted on Monday night.
"But I can't stay silent on this -- there were so many pivotal moments that weren't included that ultimately lead me to make that decision. But I guess that's showbiz baby."
It appears most Bachelor in Paradise fans, however, aren't buying what Kate is selling, and Kate's tweet has accumulated a shocking number of nasty comments.
"You can't edit the absolutely disgusting things that came out of your mouth. YOU said them. It is very clear what your intentions were from the beginning to the very end," one person tweeted.
Another Twitter user wrote, "But the 'pivotal' moments that WERE included were enough for us. You ARE critical and shallow. Logan dodged a bullet. He couldn't be himself."
A third troll snapped, "Money and looks come and go but that toxicity in you will stay forever. Logan dodged a train."
When Logan asked Kate to accept his rose at the Rose Ceremony because he believed in them as a couple and really liked her, Kate responded, "You told me I was critical, looked down on you, not warm enough, and stimulated by the drama when in reality, those are projections that I feel from you."
"And when [host Jesse Palmer] asked us earlier to think about if we're happy and in love," she continued, "the answer to both of those questions for me is 'no.' I know what I want, and this isn't it. So Logan, no, I won't accept this rose."
Since Logan was not in a relationship and there was no one left to receive his rose, Logan was eliminated.
"[Shanae Ankney] liked me for who I was; Kate did not like what I brought to the table, and it tore me up because I had nothing I wanted to change about Kate. I was so satisfied with who she is," Logan said following his ouster.
"I did not have that returned. [She had] anger and disappointment in me. It just hurts. I feel like my sense of who I am has gotten a little lost in the process of trying to please this girl who I was really, really into. I don't know where to go from here."
Kate then told the cameras how she wants an effortless relationship that flows.
"In the early stages, we should be dry humping in a corner. Please God, bring me a grown-ass man with a big f-ck-ng d--k and an even bigger bank account," Kate said in her final words.
Earlier this season, Kate was shown having interest in Hayden Markowitz because he has a successful business and seemed to have a lot of money saved. She gushed about him being "established" in his career.
And although Kate felt a strong connection with Logan, she complained to her girlfriends about how Logan couldn't afford an Equinox gym membership and probably wouldn't be able to take her on expensive trips.
Kate also didn't like how Logan had two roommates and couldn't afford a place of his own.
"He's 26 years old, not established, drives an orange Honda, had a broken phone and he's a dog walker," Kate complained in a confessional of Logan.
"Meanwhile, I'm constantly someone who is wowing. I'm a wower and I want to be wowed. So are you going to really do something that sweeps me off my feet? Because we are just freshly together... That's the best you're going to get."
"I am tired of having that conversation being so taboo and demonized," Kate told ET following the reunion taping on November 4.
"Money's not something that we should be afraid of. It is a factor in life."
Logan and Kate met during Bachelor in Paradise's "The Split" twist, and although they had been involved with each other's friends -- Sarah Hamrick and Jacob Rapini, respectively -- they both said they couldn't deny their chemistry and attraction to each other.
Kate therefore asked Logan out on a date in Paradise, and the pair hit it off to the point where Logan gushed about how Kate had hit him "like a hurricane." He almost immediately decided that he didn't want to date anyone else on the show.
But Kate was intrigued by Hayden once he joined Paradise.
"I can't build a life just on 'you're hot.' Maybe I am old fashioned and I want a man to have provider energy," Kate lamented in a confessional on the show.
Hayden, for instance, claimed he had spent $100,000 to pay for his dog Rambo's surgery that would only help the dog to live another year or two. Kate therefore gathered Hayden is rich.
"Listen, I mean, I think we all understand that it's a TV show. There are elements that are shown and not shown," Kate said earlier this month.
Kate, however, chose to give Logan her rose after meeting Hayden, telling ET that "it was always going to be Logan," despite her fears and doubts.
Kate claimed that she was just worried about her age difference from Logan and whether they're at completely different stages in their lives.
Kate assured ET at the time that "obviously" money is "not everything" since she had decided to give Logan her rose, although "it is a factor" when she's looking for a man with whom to spend the rest of her life.
"I was willing to be open and honest about that. I'm open to the feedback, the criticism, whatever, but, at the end of the day, I was being real," Kate explained.
She added, "These are the things you talk about with your girlfriends, like, sipping martinis behind closed doors. Of course it's a factor."
Kate also suggested the tense and tiring atmosphere that is Bachelor in Paradise played a role in her blunt delivery of her thoughts and opinions while filming the show.
"When you're in the public eye, when you're on a show and you're making decisions under duress, with lack of sleep, with alcohol, of course things can be misconstrued," Kate said.
"But, at the end of the day, what I said was something that I stand by, and I think a lot of other people can relate to that."
Towards the end of the Bachelor in Paradise season, Logan didn't feel liked or appreciated by Kate because she kept asking him to "step up" and prove himself to her. Logan wasn't sure he was ever going to be enough for her.
Logan, however, recently told ET that he's secure in who he is and so watching back Kate's comments hasn't bothered him at all.
"I'm super open about who I am. I shop at Costco... I love a good Costco hot dog," Logan explained.
"I wear regular clothes that I buy from the skate shop. I'm not pretending to be anybody, so there's no part of me that's ashamed of who I am. I'm very proud of who I am. I'm okay with that."