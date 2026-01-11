Avatar: Fire and Ash is the No. 1 movie in North America for a fourth weekend, earning an additional $21.3 million in receipts this Friday through Sunday, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coming in at No. 2 is Primate with $11.3 million, followed by The Housemaid at No. 3 with $11.2 million, Zootopia 2 at No. 4 with $10.1 million and Greenland 2 at No. 5 with $8.5 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Marty Supreme at No. 6 with $7.6 million, Anaconda at No. 7 with $5.1 million, The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants at No. 8 with $3.8 million, David at No. 9 with $3.1 million and Song Sung Blue at No. 10 with $3 million.