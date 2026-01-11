Teyana Taylor and Stellan Skarsgard were among the early winners at the Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles Sunday.

Taylor picked up the prize for Best Supporting Actress in a Film for One Battle After Another, while Skarsgard won the Best Supporting Actor in a Film trophy for Sentimental Value.

Nikki Glaser is hosting the gala, which is airing on CBS and streaming on Paramount+

In the film categories, One Battle After Another leads the field with nine nominations, followed by Sentimental Value with eight and Sinners with seven.

On the TV side, White Lotus earned six nods, while Adolescence grabbed five and Only Murders in the Building and Severance scored four nominations apiece.