Andrew proceeded to test the dating waters with Brittany Galvin, Jessenia Cruz and Ency Abedin, but he ultimately quit Paradise because he felt a big piece of his heart was still with Teddi and he needed clarity from that relationship.
Andrew revealed that he sought closure from Teddi after returning home from Mexico during the latest episode of the "Talking It Out with Bachelor Nation" podcast co-hosted by Mike Johnson and Bryan Abasolo.
"I do talk about it at the reunion [which filmed November 4], but yeah, I did [reach out to Teddi]," Andrew revealed on the podcast.
"We shared a couple texts, nothing serious; I just really wanted to get a chance to have a conversation with her."
But Andrew implied that he never asked Teddi out or asked her for a second chance.
"I just want to be friends at the end of the day," Andrew said.
"We went through this experience together. We spent some good time together and we laughed a lot together. So I just don't want her to be completely out of my life in that way and in that manner and just so shut down."
However instead of giving Rodney a chance or waiting for other bachelors to arrive, Teddi just left the beach in Mexico without saying goodbye to anybody -- not even her close friend Serene Russell, who seemed hurt and offended by Teddi's silent exit.
Andrew therefore told Mike and Bryan that he just "wanted to be there" for the surgical nurse from California post-show.
"I know that it wasn't the easiest time for her on the show," Andrew noted. "I wanted to let her know, 'You still have a friend in me and an ally, you're not by yourself.' And that was pretty much it."
Shortly after Teddi's unexpected departure aired on Bachelor in Paradise, Teddi took to Instagram and wrote how she's proud of herself for "leaving environments that are cruel to me [and] the people around me."
Teddi also expressed pride in having stuck to her "boundaries" no matter how many times "people in authority" have tried "to cross them."
Andrew and Teddi will reunite in-person at the Bachelor in Paradise reunion airing Tuesday, November 22 at 8PM ET/PT, following the show's Season 8 finale on Monday, November 21.
On the latest episode of Bachelor in Paradise, Andrew chose to quit the show after a tough night at the Sadie Hawkins dance.
Not only did Jessenia question his intentions for going on the show and whether he was truly interested in finding love, but Ency also scolded Andrew for giving Jessenia too much time and attention.
Jessenia said she had invested a lot of heart and energy into her romance with Andrew, only to be cast aside when a beautiful newcomer (Ency) stepped on the beach. Jessenia accused him of "skirting by" and going from woman to woman, cutting loose before anything could get real or serious.
Andrew argued that he was looking for true love and dating around is the whole point of Paradise, but Jessenia believed he had treated the whole experience like a boys' vacation.
Ency attempted to interrupt Andrew and Jessenia's conversation twice, thinking that Andrew was giving Jessenia validation and reassurance.
However, Andrew was only trying to let down Jessenia gently.
"You want to know where my head is at? My heart is somewhere else. My heart is still with someone else... Teddi," Andrew admitted to Jessenia.
Andrew said he "tried" to move on from Teddi by dating other women but it didn't work.
"I could not get to a point where I felt anything crazy [with you]," Andrew told Jessenia. "I'm here for the right intentions."
(Andrew recently slammed the show's editing in a tweet, claiming he had been fair to Jessenia in the way that he dumped her and began dating Ency. But Jessenia apparently felt their relationship was pretty serious.)
Jessenia and Andrew then left Paradise separately, but they were both in tears.
Jessenia cried about how she always picks "the wrong guys" -- ones who aren't ready or don't know what they want -- and Andrew was upset he had lost what could have been a "powerful" love in the first several days of filming the show.
Andrew took to Instagram on Wednesday after his exit aired on Bachelor in Paradise and wrote, "Everyone has a heart break song. Jam out to it, but keep moving forward. Thankful to the women for the chance at love. All of you showed me soo much grace. Always hopeful."