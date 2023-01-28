ABC News has announced that Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are officially out as co-hosts of the daytime program, GMA3: What You Need To Know.

"After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News," a company representative said in a statement Friday.

"We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions."

The pair, who are married to other people, have been off the air since early December when they were rumored to be having an affair.

Robach has also lost her job as co-anchor of 20/20.

She and Holmes have not publicly commented on the development yet and no replacements for them have been announced.

ABC News President Kim Godwin updated staff on the situation by email Friday.

"I want to share with you that we've reached a decision about T.J. and Amy," Godwin said.

"I know that this has been a distraction for so many of us, but let's not forget all the great work that continues to make ABC News the No. 1 news network in America, and that's because of you," she added.

"I want to thank you again for your patience and professionalism during this time."

Holmes filed for divorce from attorney Marilee Fiebig, his wife of 12 years, in late December after the story broke about his romance with Robach.

Robach has been married to actor Andrew Shue since 2011.