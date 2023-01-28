HBO has renewed its video-game adaptation, The Last of Us, for a second season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Created by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, the post-apocalyptic drama stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey

The pair play Joel and Ellie, who journey across the United States to a research facility 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed by a mutated fungus that turns people into monstrous cannibals.

"Craig and Neil, alongside EP Carolyn Strauss, and the rest of our phenomenal cast and crew, have defined a genre with their masterful debut season of The Last of Us," Francesca Orsi, executive vice president of HBO programming and head of HBO drama series and films.

"After pulling off this unforgettable first season, I can't wait to watch this team outshine themselves again with Season 2."