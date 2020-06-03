In the background package that aired before Roberta took the stage, the bubbly brunette told the cameras of her singing, "It really all started when I was three-and-a-half. My dad's an engineer at a local radio station. He would sing at restaurants and I would sing 'Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star' when he would put the microphone on the floor."
"From then on, I just loved singing and learned more songs! When I was little, I would just watch [America's Got Talent] and I would say, 'Oh my gosh, Mom, I want to be there one day!' And here I am now."
Roberta's mother complimented her daughter's "courage" for being able to sing in front of a room of people at her age, and then Roberta added in the package, "I feel like I'm just dreaming, but it's actually real life, and I can't believe it. I may only be 10 years old, but I have big dreams."
Once Roberta stepped onstage, she teared up at the sight of Sofia and gushed, "Oh, my gosh! Let me just say, I love you, and I watch you on Modern Family! I just adore you."
"Thank you so much! I am happy that you're here. You look nervous," Sofia responded.
Sofia asked Roberta what she'd do with a million dollars if she won the show, and Roberta replied she'd love to give her half-Maltese, half-Yorkie dog named Happy a little girlfriend.
Simon then offered Roberta some water before she sang because she appeared so nervous and overwhelmed on the big stage, so host Terry Crews walked out and handed her a water bottle.
"I have a 10-year-old," Heidi told Howie, referring to her daughter Lou, whom she welcomed with ex-husband Seal. "She would never get on that stage."
Once Roberta gathered her composure, she started to sing "Shallow," and Simon's jaw immediately dropped.
"Such a mature voice," Sofia whispered to Simon mid-performance.
When Roberta finished her song, she immediately broke down into tears as she received a standing ovation from the audience as well as all four judges. Simon even gave her two thumbs up.
"It's amazing! It's amazing what you just did!" Heidi exclaimed.
"It was so beautiful!" Sofia praised.
Howie told Roberta, "Your talent is unbelievable. Your age is unbelievable. This moment is unbelievable."
And then Simon joked, "That wasn't you singing, was it?! It wasn't someone behind you?"
"You are so likable, so humble. You must have great friends," Simon said.
"Yes," Roberta replied, "but sometimes I do get bullied."
Simon therefore shared with her, "There's one way you win over bullies, is by being happy and successful. Bullies are always threatened [by] talented people. So in a weird way, it's a compliment and it showed strength that you came all the way from Canada to be here, and we're honored to have you as our guest."
Roberta repeated how auditioning for AGT was a dream come true, and then Sofia gushed of the performance, "It was amazing! It was breathtaking! It's impossible to sing like that at 10 years old."
"And you know what," Sofia continued, "let's see who is going to bully you after this."
Sofia then hit the Golden Buzzer for the young, emotional vocalist.
As gold confetti fell from above, Sofia ran onstage, gave Roberta a hug and assured her, "You were so amazing! You were so good!"
The Golden Buzzer will automatically advance Roberta to America's Got Talent's Season 15 live shows in whatever form they eventually take.
The live shows typically film in a theater in Hollywood but will presumably be different this year given the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Last week, Terry gave his one Golden-Buzzer opportunity to the Voices of Our City Choir from San Diego, an adult choir comprised of homeless people of different ages, backgrounds and races.