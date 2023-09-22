All three seasons of Hulu's teen dramedy, Love, Victor, are set to play on the United Kingdom's BBC television and streaming platforms.

"Love, Victor is a heartfelt, funny and nuanced coming-of-age story, beautifully portrayed by a winning and relatable cast," Sue Deeks, head of BBC program acquisition, said in a statement Friday.

Created by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, the half-hour show stars Michael Cimino, Rachel Hilson, Anthony Turpel, Bebe Wood, Mason Gooding and Ana Ortiz.

"The series follows [Victor's] journey of self-discovery: facing challenges at home and struggling with his sexual orientation," a synopsis said.

"He reaches out to Simon (Nick Robinson) when it seems too difficult for him to navigate his way through high school."

The series is set in the same world as the 2018 film, Love, Simon, which starred Robinson.