Mel B, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel have signed on as judges for a new America's Got Talent spinoff called Fantasy League.

ADVERTISEMENT

Terry Crews is to host the competition series, which is set to premiere on NBC in 2024.

"Similar to a fantasy sports draft, the judges will each choose a roster of their favorite acts picking from winners, finalists, viral sensations and fan favorites from America's Got Talent and Got Talent franchises around the world, all pre-selected by America in an initial vote," the network said in a press release Thursday.

"For the first time in show history, the judges will be competing alongside the contestants and will mentor and guide the acts throughout the competition with the hopes of earning bragging rights and seeing an act from their team crowned the champion of AGT: Fantasy League."

Season 18 of AGT premiered in May.