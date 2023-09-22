Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo.They include:-- English chemist\/physicist Michael Faraday in 1791-- Actor Allan "Rocky" Lane, B-movie cowboy star\/TV voice of Mr. Ed, in 1909-- Co-founder of Amnesty International Eric Baker in 1920-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Bob Lemon in 1920-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Tommy Lasorda in 1927-- Boxing champion Ingemar Johansson in 1932-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Lute Olson in 1934-- Former NBA Commissioner David Stern in 1942-- Singer Toni Basil in 1943 (age 80)-- Actor Paul Le Mat in 1945 (age 78)-- Singer Debby Boone in 1956 (age 67)-- Singer Nick Cave in 1957 (age 66)-- Singer Joan Jett in 1958 (age 65)-- Tenor Andrea Bocelli in 1958 (age 65)-- Television commentator Neil Cavuto in 1958 (age 65)-- Actor Scott Baio in 1960 (age 63)-- Actor Bonnie Hunt in 1961 (age 62)-- Actor Catherine Oxenberg in 1961 (age 62)-- Actor Ruth Jones in 1966 (age 57)-- Rapper Mystikal, born Michael Lawrence Tyler, in 1970 (age 53)-- Actor Billie Piper in 1982 (age 41)-- Actor Tatiana Maslany in 1985 (age 38)-- Actor Teyonah Parris in 1987 (age 36)-- Actor Tom Felton in 1987 (age 36)-- Actor Michael Rainey Jr. in 2000 (age 23)