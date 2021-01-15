'90 Day Fiance' star Stephanie Davison makes shocking allegations of rape and being manipulated into filming during bug infestation
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 01/15/2021
90 Day Fiance star Stephanie Davison has made jaw-dropping allegations about her time filming Season 8, claiming she was raped at one point and the show's producers also forced her to film while being bitten by hundreds of sandflies.
Stephanie, a 52-year-old from Grand Rapids, MI, and Ryan Carr, a 27-year-old from Belize, dated for three years prior to joining the90 Day Fiance cast, and Ryan's K-1 visa had been pre-approved at the time the pair began filming.
However, Ryan still had to go through the K-1 visa interview process and the embassy remained closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
90 Day Fiance's eighth season just featured Stephanie trying to contact Ryan so they could talk about their future together, but most of Stephanie's calls went unanswered and Ryan seemed totally indifferent to his fiancee and the idea of marrying her.
On Wednesday, the Instagram account @Mommy_says_bad_words posted the cover of a book titled Never Get Ghosted Again: 15 Reasons Why Men Lose Interest and How to Avoid Guys Who Can't Commit by Bruce Bryans.
The Instagram account wrote above the image, "If only Stephanie had read this before she met Ryan," and the post was captioned, "She needs this book ASAP."
In the comments section of the post, Stephanie completely unloaded her frustrations and publicly announced she had a miserable 90 Day Fiance experience.
"My new motto after this reality tv stuff.....ONLY believe half of what you see and hear!!" Stephanie wrote, before adding the following shocking hashtags: #theycangofuckthemselves #paymewhatyouoweme #careaboutyourcast #manipulatedbeyondbelief #seeyouincourt."
Stephanie boasted about being proud of her strong hashtags and then explained why she's so angry.
"These clusterf-cks that work for this company are going to wish they never deceived me. I not only was raped while filming, but manipulated to keep filming after I begged to get off set after being bitten hundreds of times by sandflies," Stephanie claimed.
"But no, they just needed a romantic dinner filmed with Ryan."
While Stephanie didn't get into details about the alleged rape incident, she complained about how all of those bug bites were life threatening and TLC allegedly did nothing to help her.
"I spend have my time in a hospital now hooked to IV's for the inflammation from the allergic reactions I had," Stephanie wrote.
"They are unwilling to pay all my medical expenses. My attorney started legal action today...stay tuned!!"
The Instagram account noted Stephanie's medical bills should absolutely be taken care of, at the very least.
"Yes!" Stephanie agreed. "This show has ruined my health, I wish I had never heard of this show."
On the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance, Stephanie was trying to reach Ryan to let him know the borders were still closed and she couldn't visit him in Belize within the next couple of weeks as originally planned.
"I have not seen him in nine months... And on top of the borders being closed, we are still waiting for a date for the K-1 visa interview," Stephanie shared. "It is so important that I go to Belize because not seeing Ryan for months definitely lost the connection."
Stephanie said there was "a lot missing" and she and Ryan seemed to be "growing further and further apart."
Stephanie continued to call Ryan only to reach his voicemail, and she complained she was in an extremely frustrating situation.
"The trust issues have always been terrible," Stephanie acknowledged, adding that she was "angry and pissed off" about being ignored.
"I want him to share in my grief right now! I want to see he is as upset as I am... We are hanging on by a thread right now, and that thread is going to f-cking break any single second."
Stephanie, suffering with anxiety, apparently called Ryan 14 times, and once he finally answered, Ryan insisted he was just working his ass off at a luxury resort in Belize.
"Every day you would call me and b-tch about something," Ryan complained.
Stephanie shared with Ryan how the borders were not opening, but he didn't seem phased.
"Why are you acting like this is not a big deal? You know I've been putting in the effort to try to make this whole thing work, and I bend over backwards to try to make you happy and give you what you need, whether it be new clothes or help with rent," Stephanie said.
Ryan said he never asked Stephanie for those things and he's happiest when he's working and making his own money.
Ryan didn't know that Stephanie was wiring her friend money at the luxury resort to pay Ryan's wages. She accused Ryan of sitting on his ass for a long time and asking her for money once every three days.
"I haven't seen you in a long time and I feel like we're fighting more and more," Stephanie noted.
"This wouldn't be happening if you didn't have trust issues. I'll never change," Ryan said.
Stephanie confessed she was exhausted and nearly ready to throw in the towel. She asked Ryan whether he truly wanted their relationship to continue, but Ryan said Stephanie was the one who needed to think about it.
"And your sweet plan is what? You want to come over to America and start screwing women?" Stephanie asked.
Stephanie lacked trust in Ryan because she previously caught him texting multiple women. Stephanie also saw him online once at 2AM, which is when Ryan insisted he was just communicating with his friends.
Ryan then said he was born in Belize and would die in Belize, although it would be nice to see America and "the other side of the world."
"So you want to come over here for a little joy ride? You didn't say one thing about me. You said you'd like to see America," Stephanie said.
Ryan explained he was excited to move to the United States for her at first but his excitement was waning because she was "far past crazy" and acting ridiculous.
Stephanie threatened to cancel Ryan's K-1 visa, and he told her to do whatever she wanted because she's "the boss" and calls the shots.
"If you have nothing but bad [things to say] after all the good stuff I do for you and your family, then you know what? Why are we engaged? Why are we engaged then?" Stephanie questioned.
"I don't know," Ryan replied.
Stephanie told the cameras if she and Ryan were going to end their relationship, they needed to do it in person. The other option was to hang tough and give their romance another shot once Ryan arrived on the K-1 visa for 90 days.