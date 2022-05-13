'90 Day Fiance' star Shaeeda reveals what made her slide into Bilal's DMs
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 05/13/2022
90 Day Fiance star Shaeeda Sween has revealed why she made the first move on Bilal Hazziez by contacting him on Instagram and starting a conversation.
ADVERTISEMENT
Bilal, a 42-year-old real estate investor and agent from Kansas City, MO, and Shaeeda, a 37-year-old yoga instructor from Trinidad and Tobago, are currently starring on 90 Day Fiance's ninth season on TLC.
When reflecting back on their online meeting, Shaeeda revealed to Entertainment Tonight in a recent joint interview with Bilal, "I was looking for someone who's mature, first of all, and someone who's responsible."
Shaeeda also said she had been searching for an "ambitious" man and "someone who's a good father."
"He has kids and I observed these qualities just by judging his online pictures," Shaeeda explained.
"And also, I was attracted to him, and I was like, 'Okay, he takes good care of his body and he looks like a well-put together type of gentleman."
Shaeeda therefore confirmed that she "took [her] shot" and "slid into his DMs."
"Because we used to converse back and forth. He'd make little comments on my pictures and say, 'Great job,' when I'd be doing some promotions with my yoga business. So he was attracted to how I was, you know, into my business," Shaeeda explained.
Shaeeda also said how Bilal liked that she seemed ambitious as well.
"I was also attracted to him because he was a gentleman and my type of guy," Shaeeda added.
When Bilal flew to Trinidad and Tobago to meet Shaeeda in-person after communicating for some time, the pair only spent seven days together before Bilal proposed marriage and they got engaged.
"I just felt that she had the essence of things that I was looking for when it comes to great motherly qualities for my children and any future children to come," Bilal gushed.
On why he fell in love with her, he added of Shaeeda, "She was ambitious, she wears her faith on her sleeve, she's very God conscious -- so a lot of different traits that I was looking for, she possessed."
A couple of months after Bilal and Shaeeda got engaged, the coronavirus pandemic hit, and so the lovebirds weren't able to see each other for a whopping two years.
Bilal and Shaeeda then filmed 90 Day Fiance, which was apparently all Shaeeda's idea. (Bilal said he initially had no desire to do the show and dealing with fan criticism recently has been difficult for him).
The show has featured Shaeeda moving into Bilal's home on a K-1 visa, and a recent ninth-season episode showed her crying over the fact Bilal had created a beautiful yoga studio for her in one of the rooms.
But that doesn't mean the couple's relationship was perfect once they began living together.
"He drives me insane," Shaeeda joked with ET. "He is so particular and has no many needs. His luggage, he packs his clothes like a psycho!."
Bilal explained, "My dad was in the military, so us having a standard of, like, cleaning [is expected]... I would say I'm a neat freak. I definitely like things to be clean and neat and a certain way."
ADVERTISEMENT
Shaeeda laughed about how Bilal always cleaned up around her when she was cooking, and Bilal poked fun at his fiancee my calling her "the messiest cook [ever]."