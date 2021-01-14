90 Day Fiance star Jovi Dufren has reacted to his supposed friend Sara throwing him under the bus by mentioning his alleged fascination with strippers to Yara Zaya -- and Jovi is clearly not pleased.

Yara, a 25-year-old from Ukraine, has been shown trying to adjust to life in New Orleans and find happiness in her relationship with Jovi, a 29-year-old from New Orleans, LA, on Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance.

On Sunday night's episode, viewers watched footage of Sara essentially bashing Jovi while getting a pedicure with Yara at a New Orleans nail salon. (Jovi had to leave Yara alone in New Orleans for several weeks due to the work schedule of his offshore job).

Sara told Yara that Jovi used to be a regular at one of the local stripclubs and would sleep with the strippers. Sara also claimed the girlfriend Jovi had before meeting Yara once peed in her bed after a drunken night out.

Both claims appeared to disgust Yara to her core, and she and Sara revisited Sara's allegations about Jovi's promiscuous past when checking in with host Shaun Robinson via videochat during the second episode of 90 Day: Bares All on Discovery's new discovery+ streaming service.

"I just finished watching Bares All on discovery+, and I just want to say, 'Thanks Sara for putting all my business out there and telling Yara everything you know about me,'" Jovi said in a recent Instagram Stories video.

"Yeah, let's just say sh-t got real about the strippers -- not good," he added.

Jovi also later posted a video clip on Instagram from the 90 Day: Bares All episode and captioned it, "Well damn."

In the clip, Sara flat out accused Yara of being "a webcam schemer."

"Have you ever seen her Instagram? I see her in that little flaunty outfit in the club... Jovi is 110 percent whipped by Yara. I don't know what she's done or what she's doing. I don't know if it's the sex, her body, her looks or what she's doing," Sara said.

In never-before-seen footage from 90 Day Fiance's eighth season, 90 Day: Bares All featured an exclusive clip of Yara confronting Jovi about Sara's unflattering claims about Jovi.

Yara was shown FaceTiming with Jovi and bluntly asking, "I wanted to ask you something: Did you sleep with strippers?"

Jovi replied, "I didn't sleep with strippers, no."

Yara said she might need to go to a doctor's office to check "for something," probably meaning an STD.

"You don't sleep with any stripper?" Yara repeated for clarification.

"No, I'm not sleeping with any strippers," Jovi said, now responding in the present tense.

Yara asked Jovi why he even hung out at a stripclub to begin with, and Jovi explained, "That's where all my friends go. What do you want me to do? Not go with them?"

90 Day: Bares All also showed flashback 90 Day Fiance footage from when Sara poked fun at Jovi for not changing his bed sheets before Yara's arrival in the United States.

Sara said Jovi needed to wash his sheets because he had allegedly slept with ex-girlfriends and strippers in that same bed.

"Strippers?! Come on now, that's harsh!" Jovi told Sara in the throwback clip.

But Jovi didn't confirm or deny Sara's accusation at the time. Instead, he appeared to carefully phrase his response.

"I don't sleep with strippers in my own bed," Jovi said, seemingly suggesting he has had sex with strippers elsewhere.

Yara also asked Jovi about the peeing incident regarding his ex in the never-before-seen clip of the pair FaceTiming following Yara's trip to the nail salon.

Jovi laughed and claimed, "I don't remember this at all. I couldn't give a f-ck about her. I didn't care about our relationship."

Yara said she couldn't believe she once thought Jovi was an angel and he needed to grow up if he wanted to be with her long-term and start a family together.

"If he continues to hang out with strippers or go to the bar all the time, I would just go back to Ukraine. I don't know how I feel about getting married now. I don't know," Yara lamented.

Yara told Shaun on 90 Day: Bares All of Sara's allegations, "I hope he didn't sleep with a stripper and all of [those] things. I hope it's just a lie and he never did it before."

But Sara confirmed she had attended the stripclub once with Jovi and some of his guy friends.

"We can't just blame him; it's a whole group of them," Sara said in Jovi's defense.

Sara later explained, "I'm sure he did a lot of crazy things. Have I experienced a few? Yes. But I am not willing to talk about that."

Shaun pointed out, "Ahh, so you do have some information that might not sit well with Yara!"

"Here's my thing," Sara said. "The past is the past for a reason. What he's willing to tell, I will let him tell."

90 Day Fiance's eighth season currently airs on Sunday nights at 8PM ET/PT on TLC.

