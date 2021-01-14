'90 Day Fiance' star Jovi Dufren reacts to friend Sara throwing him under the bus to Yara Zaya
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 01/14/2021
90 Day Fiance star Jovi Dufren has reacted to his supposed friend Sara throwing him under the bus by mentioning his alleged fascination with strippers to Yara Zaya -- and Jovi is clearly not pleased.
ADVERTISEMENT
Yara, a 25-year-old from Ukraine, has been shown trying to adjust to life in New Orleans and find happiness in her relationship with Jovi, a 29-year-old from New Orleans, LA, on Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance.
On Sunday night's episode, viewers watched footage of Sara essentially bashing Jovi while getting a pedicure with Yara at a New Orleans nail salon. (Jovi had to leave Yara alone in New Orleans for several weeks due to the work schedule of his offshore job).
Sara told Yara that Jovi used to be a regular at one of the local stripclubs and would sleep with the strippers. Sara also claimed the girlfriend Jovi had before meeting Yara once peed in her bed after a drunken night out.
Both claims appeared to disgust Yara to her core, and she and Sara revisited Sara's allegations about Jovi's promiscuous past when checking in with host Shaun Robinson via videochat during the second episode of 90 Day: Bares All on Discovery's new discovery+ streaming service.
"I just finished watching Bares All on discovery+, and I just want to say, 'Thanks Sara for putting all my business out there and telling Yara everything you know about me,'" Jovi said in a recent Instagram Stories video.
"Yeah, let's just say sh-t got real about the strippers -- not good," he added.
Jovi also later posted a video clip on Instagram from the 90 Day: Bares All episode and captioned it, "Well damn."
In the clip, Sara flat out accused Yara of being "a webcam schemer."
"Have you ever seen her Instagram? I see her in that little flaunty outfit in the club... Jovi is 110 percent whipped by Yara. I don't know what she's done or what she's doing. I don't know if it's the sex, her body, her looks or what she's doing," Sara said.