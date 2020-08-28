Multiple seasons of each show have also already aired on TLC, with the exception of The Family Chantel, 90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined, 90 Day Fiance: B90 Strikes Back!, and Darcey & Stacey starring twin sisters Darcey Silva and Stacey Silva.
Self-Quarantined, B90 Strikes Back! and Darcey & Stacey, however, all just premiered within the last several months.
And TLC has just announced The Family Chantel, starring Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno and their families, will return this fall with a second season on Monday, October 12 at 10PM ET/PT.
90 Day Fiance premiered Season 1 in 2014 and focused on Americans falling in love with foreigners and undergoing the K-1 visa process, which requires a couple to marry in the United States within 90 days or else the foreigner must return to his or her home country.
"In casting, we discovered we were overflowing with so many terrific stories that had nothing to do with a proposal or imminent marriage," Lee shared, according to Deadline.
"[But] it's very important that we don't just create a spin off or sequel just for the sake of it. We want to make sure that we're not just ripping ourselves off, franchise after franchise."
Lee said in order to make a spinoff, the storyline or characters must be "extraordinary."
"We're okay if it's docu-follow or if it's social experiment, we're very much open to that. If it's just plain old dating, it has to be extraordinary, there has to be a hook. We're open arms for anything like that," Lee reportedly shared.
"The casting, at the end of the day, has to be compelling. We're looking for real people -- they don't have to be glamorous but they could be -- they could be from the East Coast or West Coast or any part of America. Physically, they could be any size, shape or form. TLC is representative of who our audience looks like."
90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?'s fifth season and Darcey & Stacey currently air on Sunday nights on TLC, followed by Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way and90 Day Fiance: B90 Strikes Back! on Monday nights.