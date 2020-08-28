90 Day Fiance is reportedly going to keep rolling out spinoffs, with one or two projects currently in the works!

TLC President Howard Lee has announced the network is developing at least one more 90 Day Fiance spinoff for future broadcast.

"[There's] probably one or two that we are actively working on," Lee said, according to Deadline.

The addition of two more shows would bring the total number of series in the 90 Day Fiance franchise to a whopping 12.

"We always want to check in on our fans to ensure that we're not getting past the tipping point or saturation and that this is something that they'd want to see," Lee reportedly explained.

"And so far we've been really fortunate that they're still finding these projects compelling."

In addition to the original 90 Day Fiance series -- which has aired seven seasons -- the franchise is also comprised of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, 90 Day Fiance: What Now?, 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk, The Family Chantel, 90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined, 90 Day Fiance: B90 Strikes Back! and Darcey & Stacey.

Multiple seasons of each show have also already aired on TLC, with the exception of The Family Chantel, 90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined, 90 Day Fiance: B90 Strikes Back!, and Darcey & Stacey starring twin sisters Darcey Silva and Stacey Silva.

Self-Quarantined, B90 Strikes Back! and Darcey & Stacey, however, all just premiered within the last several months.

And TLC has just announced The Family Chantel, starring Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno and their families, will return this fall with a second season on Monday, October 12 at 10PM ET/PT.

90 Day Fiance premiered Season 1 in 2014 and focused on Americans falling in love with foreigners and undergoing the K-1 visa process, which requires a couple to marry in the United States within 90 days or else the foreigner must return to his or her home country.

"In casting, we discovered we were overflowing with so many terrific stories that had nothing to do with a proposal or imminent marriage," Lee shared, according to Deadline.

"[But] it's very important that we don't just create a spin off or sequel just for the sake of it. We want to make sure that we're not just ripping ourselves off, franchise after franchise."

Lee said in order to make a spinoff, the storyline or characters must be "extraordinary."

"We're okay if it's docu-follow or if it's social experiment, we're very much open to that. If it's just plain old dating, it has to be extraordinary, there has to be a hook. We're open arms for anything like that," Lee reportedly shared.

"The casting, at the end of the day, has to be compelling. We're looking for real people -- they don't have to be glamorous but they could be -- they could be from the East Coast or West Coast or any part of America. Physically, they could be any size, shape or form. TLC is representative of who our audience looks like."

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?'s fifth season and Darcey & Stacey currently air on Sunday nights on TLC, followed by Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way and 90 Day Fiance: B90 Strikes Back! on Monday nights.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way's  Season 2 mid-season finale will also air on TLC this coming Sunday. The series will then return in October.

