'90 Day Fiance' Couples Now: Who is still together? Who's broken up? Where are they now? (PHOTOS)
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/05/2020
90 Day Fiance has featured forty couples over the course of its seven seasons -- so which former 90 Day Fiancecouples are still together, and which 90 Day Fiance couples have split and broken up? And where are they now?
90 Day Fiance premiered on TLC in 2014 and follows the love lives of romantic Americans and their foreign partners.
After using a K-1 visa to bring their foreign partner to America, 90 Day Fiance's couples are required to get married within 90 days or have their partners return to their home countries.
While many of the couples met online or via dating apps, they found true love overseas and are still together and married to this day. In fact, many of the couples now even have children, believe it or not!
90 Day Fiance chronicles the struggles and daily obstacles these couples face in order to make their relationships work. But there are also memorable highs and beautiful moments shared.