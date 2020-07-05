90 Day Fiance has featured forty couples over the course of its seven seasons -- so which former 90 Day Fiance couples are still together, and which 90 Day Fiance couples have split and broken up? And where are they now?

90 Day Fiance premiered on TLC  in 2014 and follows the love lives of romantic Americans and their foreign partners.

After using a K-1 visa to bring their foreign partner to America, 90 Day Fiance's couples are required to get married within 90 days or have their partners return to their home countries.

While many of the couples met online or via dating apps, they found true love overseas and are still together and married to this day. In fact, many of the couples now even have children, believe it or not!

90 Day Fiance chronicles the struggles and daily obstacles these couples face in order to make their relationships work. But there are also memorable highs and beautiful moments shared.

90 Day Fiance is so popular in fact, it has also spawned numerous spinoffs on TLC, including 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, 90 Day Fiance: What Now?, and 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, The Family Chantel, and 90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined.

Viewers likely more familiar with the statuses of former 90 Day Fiance couples who have returned to star in 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? like Russ Mayfield and Paola "Pao" Mayfield, Jorge Nava and Anfisa Arkhipchenko, Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno, David Toborowsky and Annie Suwan, Molly Hopkins and Luis Mendez, Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet, or Nicole Nafziger and Azan Tefou.

However, what happened to the rest of 90 Day Fiance's earlier couples -- such as Evelyn Cormier and David Vazquez Zermeno from Season 5, Matt Ryan and Alla Fedoruk from Season 4, Loren Goldstone and Alexei Brovarnik or Melanie Bowers and Devar Walters from Season 3, Danielle Mullins and Mohammed Jbali or Jason Hitch and Cassia Tavares from Season 2, or Alan Cox and Kirlyam Cox or Aziza Eloshway and Mike Eloshway from Season 1?

And how about 90 Day Fiance's more recent couples -- like Season 6 couples Jonathan Rivera and Fernanda Flores, Ashley Martson and Jay Smith, Eric Rosenbrook and Leida Margaretha, Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa, Steven Frend and Olga Koshimbetova? What is the current status of their relationships, or who are they dating now?

Click our BEGIN GALLERY link below to look through all the couples of 90 Day Fiance and learn who is still together, who has split and broken up, and where they are now!

