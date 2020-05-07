90 Day Fiance couple Robert Springs and Anny Francisco have revealed whether they have a girl or boy on the way!

ADVERTISEMENT
Anny took to Instagram on Thursday and posted two photos, one of which featured the Dominican beauty holding up a balloon that reads, "It's a girl!"

RELATED LINK: '90 DAY FIANCE' COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHO HAS SPLIT? WHERE ARE THEY KNOW? (PHOTOS) 

"I'm so happy to know that I'll be having a princess!" Anny captioned the photos.

"Knowing how it feels to be a mother is such a beautiful sentiment. I'm so full of love for my baby. You haven't been born yet and I think of you every second, I love you."

Anny, with her baby bump on full display, was standing in a park wearing a pink shirt, jean jacket and white jogger pants with a rainbow of stripes on one leg.

In the second photo Anny posted on Instagram, she was smiling big with Robert and his young son Bryson from a previous relationship in the same location.

Anny's big news brought in a lot of supportive comments and well wishes, including one from fellow 90 Day Fiance star Michael Jessen, who wrote, "Beautiful family."

Anny has been updating fans on her pregnancy with baby-bump and sonogram photos ever since confirming last month she and Robert are expecting their first child together.

On April 9, Anny posted a photo from her ultrasound as well as a picture of her pregnant tummy in which she was making a heart with her hands around her belly button.

"I feel so happy and fortunate to share the arrival of my baby -- 'my gift from God.' The baby has not been born yet, and it's the most beautiful feeling that I have ever felt," Anny captioned the images on April 9.

RELATED LINK: '90 DAY FIANCE: BEFORE THE 90 DAYS' COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHO HAS SPLIT? WHERE ARE THEY NOW? (PHOTOS)

"It fills me with joy to know that I'll have someone to fight for and give the best of myself to," she added. "I wait for him or her with lots of emotion. #90dayfiance #whatnow #pillowtalk."

Rumors Anny was pregnant began swirling in February, when "a source inside production" of 90 Day Fiance told @FraudedByTLC that Anny has a baby on the way.

This baby will be Robert's sixth child, as he had welcomed five kids with four different women when he was a self-declared "player."

Robert and Anny's relationship was featured on an episode of 90 Day Fiance: What Now?'s fourth season that aired last month on TLC.

Robert was a 41-year-old from Winter Park, FL, and Anny was 30-year-old from Santiago, Dominican Republic, when they starred on 90 Day Fiance's seventh season.

The pair only spent one day together in the Dominican Republic in person before Robert proposed marriage asked Anny to move to America to be with him and become a mother figure to his son Bryson.

Robert and Anny reportedly exchanged vows in September 2019 and are currently living in the United States together.

Robert and Anny went through a lot of ups and downs on 90 Day Fiance's seventh edition, which concluded with the couple getting married on the season finale in February.

RELATED LINK: '90 DAY FIANCE: HAPPILY EVER AFTER?' COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHO HAS SPLIT? WHERE ARE THEY NOW? (PHOTOS)  

ADVERTISEMENT
Robert was hoping to marry a responsible and classy woman, but Anny's behavior -- such as wanting to go to the strip club and have a threesome with another woman -- left him with a lot of questions and doubts about her character and the future of their romance.

Anny's main problem seemed to be the limited amount of money Robert was willing to spend on her. She was disappointed in the clothing Robert bought her as well as their small apartment.

Robert called Anny "inconsiderate," "ungrateful," and "selfish" when they fought because he felt nothing he ever did was ever enough for her.

Anny also clashed with Robert's brother Kenny in addition to Bryson's grandparents, Ben and Stephanie Woodcock, who offered to write Anny a check for thousands of dollars so she could go back to the Dominican Republic.

Anny also apparently had some jealousy issues since Robert had children with multiple women.

"But now, I'm a different guy... I grew up and my priorities changed -- a lot," Robert told the cameras.

However, when the couple tied the knot, Robert promised to love Anny until his last day on earth, and Anny thanked her man for believing in her in every way.

Anny revealed at the end of the season Robert wanted ten children but she only wanted five. Robert joked he absolutely doesn't want to have an NBA team of kids, and Anny laughed.

Since their stint on 90 Day Fiance, Robert and Anny have also appeared on 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk, and they will be one of the couples featured on TLC's new spinoff 90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined, which airs on Monday nights at 9PM ET/PT.

RELATED LINK: '90 DAY FIANCE' COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHO HAS SPLIT? WHERE ARE THEY KNOW? (PHOTOS)

Want more 90 Day Fiance spoilers or couples updates? Click here to visit our 90 Day Fiance homepage!



FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS

90 DAY FIANCE (SEASON 7)
90 DAY FIANCE BEFORE THE 90 DAYS COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHERE ARE THEY NOW?
90 DAY FIANCE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHERE ARE THEY NOW?
90 DAY FIANCE SPOILERS
MORE 90 DAY FIANCE (SEASON 7) NEWS