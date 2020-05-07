On April 9, Anny posted a photo from her ultrasound as well as a picture of her pregnant tummy in which she was making a heart with her hands around her belly button.
"I feel so happy and fortunate to share the arrival of my baby -- 'my gift from God.' The baby has not been born yet, and it's the most beautiful feeling that I have ever felt," Anny captioned the images on April 9.
Robert was hoping to marry a responsible and classy woman, but Anny's behavior -- such as wanting to go to the strip club and have a threesome with another woman -- left him with a lot of questions and doubts about her character and the future of their romance.
Anny's main problem seemed to be the limited amount of money Robert was willing to spend on her. She was disappointed in the clothing Robert bought her as well as their small apartment.
Robert called Anny "inconsiderate," "ungrateful," and "selfish" when they fought because he felt nothing he ever did was ever enough for her.
Anny also clashed with Robert's brother Kenny in addition to Bryson's grandparents, Ben and Stephanie Woodcock, who offered to write Anny a check for thousands of dollars so she could go back to the Dominican Republic.
Anny also apparently had some jealousy issues since Robert had children with multiple women.
"But now, I'm a different guy... I grew up and my priorities changed -- a lot," Robert told the cameras.
However, when the couple tied the knot, Robert promised to love Anny until his last day on earth, and Anny thanked her man for believing in her in every way.
Anny revealed at the end of the season Robert wanted ten children but she only wanted five. Robert joked he absolutely doesn't want to have an NBA team of kids, and Anny laughed.
Since their stint on 90 Day Fiance, Robert and Anny have also appeared on 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk, and they will be one of the couples featured on TLC's new spinoff 90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined, which airs on Monday nights at 9PM ET/PT.