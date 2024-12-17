Netflix is giving a glimpse of XO, Kitty Season 2.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the season Tuesday featuring Anna Cathcart.

XO, Kitty is the TV spinoff of the To All the Boys films based on the Jenny Han book series. The show follows Kitty Song Covey (Cathcart), the younger sister of To All the Boys protagonist Lara Jean (Lana Condor).

Season 2 opens with Kitty starting a new semester at Korean Independent School of Seoul (KISS), the alma mater of her late mother.

The trailer teases new drama with Dae (Choi Min-young), Yuri (Gia Kim) and Min-ho (Sang Heon Lee) in Kitty's love life, and Lara Jean's boyfriend Peter (Noah Centineo) visiting Kitty in Korea.

XO, Kitty Season 2 premieres Jan. 16 on Netflix.

The To All the Boys film series includes To All the Boys I've Loved Before (2018), To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You (2020) and To All the Boys: Always and Forever (2021).