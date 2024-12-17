Focus Features is teasing the new film Black Bag.

ADVERTISEMENT

The studio shared a trailer for the movie Tuesday featuring Cate Blanchett and Michael Fassbender

Black Bag is a spy thriller written by David Koepp (Jurassic Park, Mission: Impossible) and directed by Steven Soderbergh (Ocean's Eleven, Magic Mike).

Blanchett and Fassbender play Kathryn and George Woodhouse, married spies whose relationship is put to the test when Kathryn becomes a suspect in a security breach that puts thousands of lives at risk.

"George faces the ultimate test -- loyalty to his marriage or his country," an official synopsis reads.

Black Bag opens in theaters March 14. Soderbergh also directs the upcoming psychological horror film Presence starring Lucy Liu.