Black Bag is a spy thriller written by David Koepp (Jurassic Park, Mission: Impossible) and directed by Steven Soderbergh (Ocean's Eleven, Magic Mike).
Blanchett and Fassbender play Kathryn and George Woodhouse, married spies whose relationship is put to the test when Kathryn becomes a suspect in a security breach that puts thousands of lives at risk.
"George faces the ultimate test -- loyalty to his marriage or his country," an official synopsis reads.
Copyright 2024 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.