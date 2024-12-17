The Witcher in Concert is a new concert tour celebrating the 10th anniversary of the video game The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

CD Projekt Red confirmed Tuesday that the musical experience will launch in 2025 to mark the milestone.

The concert will feature "an innovative blend of cutting-edge visuals & gameplay from The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt alongside the original soundtrack composed by Marcin PrzybyÅ‚owicz."

Co-composers Percival Schuttenbach also created fresh arrangements of the music to be performed by a professional ensemble.

The Witcher in Concert will kick off with shows in Poland and in Boston in May 2025. The tour will visit cities in Europe later that year and in North America in the first quarter of 2026.

The Witcher video games are based on the Andrzej Sapkowski book series. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt was released in May 2015 and has become one of the best-selling video games of all time.

CD Projekt shared a trailer for the upcoming fourth game in the franchise, The Witcher IV, at The Game Awards last week. The studio previously announced the game is in "full-scale production."