What We Do in the Shadows wrapped up its six-season run this week, but star Kayvan Novak says he has no intention of completely letting go of his iconic character, Nandor the Relentless, any time soon.

The mockumentary-style comedy about ancient vampire roommates living together in contemporary Staten Island screened its last episode on FX Monday night and then became available to stream Tuesday on Hulu.

Created by Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement and based on their 2014 movie of the same name, the show co-stars Harvey Guillen, Matt Berry, Mark Proksch and Natasia Demetriou.

"I don't let him go. I keep him with me," Kovak, 46 told UPI about Nandor in a recent Zoom interview.

"I go to these Comic Cons and I put my fangs in. I meet the fans and I pretend to be him, and then they're delighted and I'm delighted and it's just delightful," he said.

"I'm trying to find a way of continuing to play Nandor in some shape or form, but that would probably involve lawyers and character rights and all that."

Should there be a revival of Shadows in the future, Kovak said he would love to reprise his role of the centuries-old Persian-born general.

"I love playing Nandor. Who wouldn't? He's a fantastic character and he just fits me like a glove. Those roles don't come around very often. He's been a gift, an absolute gift, and if this is the last time I play him, so be it. I've had a good run."

One of the reasons fans adore the show is because the macabre housemates are quirky and endearing, despite their outrageous selfishness and insatiable need to kill.

"I can only do so much. I get given a script with lines on it and it's really down to the writers. Jemaine and Taika created the whole vibe in the first place to allow these characters to do a lot of dumb [expletive], but remain kind of goofy and lovable at the same time," Kovak said.

"It's not an easy balancing act. A lot of people try and fail, but I think we've succeeded."

Season 6 saw Nandor and his former servant and possible love interest Guillermo (Guillen) figuring out where their relationship stands after Guillermo decides he doesn't want to fulfill his lifelong dream of becoming a vampire, after all.

"It was tough on the writers because they kind of gave [Guillermo] what he wanted and then he realized he didn't want it anymore and they kind of left him scratching his head a bit," Kovak said.

"How that affected his relationship with Nandor is something that the writers have really nailed," he added. "For this season, it was definitely a challenge.

"Because Guillermo doesn't want to be a vampire anymore, Nandor doesn't really have any leverage over him anymore. So, Nandor can just be a nuisance and not let him get on with his life, as a shunned lover may well do."

With Guillermo no longer a servant or potential vampire, it might have been understandable, within the context of this show, for Nandor to eat him.

So, does the fact that Nandor doesn't do that mean he is demonstrating empathy and capable of growth?

"I don't think Nandor really knows how to grow, anymore. I think his growing days are over," Kovak said. "He's just going to muddle along like the rest of us, so, no growth there."

Although the vampires enjoy certain aspects of contemporary TV, music and movies, they also are often seen gathered together in their sitting room reading books, something audiences don't often see on screen these days.

Asked if this is a subtle reminder to viewers that books still exist and they might do well to pick one up once in a while, Kovak replied, "I think it's more actors' anxiety about what to do with our hands."

Kovak went on to reveal the stars never chose the books they read in any given scene.

"It was whatever was the closest, or whatever book the prop master hands me," he said with a laugh. "But if it gets people reading, then great. People should read more."