In one of his first starring film roles, Cillian Murphy plays Jim, a young man who wakes up from a coma to discover British society has collapsed due to a highly contagious virus that turns people into fast-moving, aggressive zombies.
"Joining forces with another group of survivors following a terrifying encounter in a seemingly abandoned church, Jim soon learns the truth behind the deserted streets and the menacing creatures that lurk in the shadows," an official synopsis reads.
"Is there still a glimmer of hope for humanity -- or has the deadly 'rage' virus found its way to foreign shores and infected the entire planet?"
28 Days Later opened in theaters in November 2002 and was previously unavailable to stream, reportedly due to Disney losing the rights to the film.
The film's release on digital follows the success of the trailer for 28 Years Later, the upcoming third installment in the franchise. The trailer, released last week, quickly became the most-watched horror trailer in 2024 with 60.2 million global views.
