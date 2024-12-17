28 Days Later will return to buy or rent on digital Wednesday, more than 22 years after its release.

The 2002 post-apocalyptic zombie film is written by Alex Garland and directed by Danny Boyle

In one of his first starring film roles, Cillian Murphy plays Jim, a young man who wakes up from a coma to discover British society has collapsed due to a highly contagious virus that turns people into fast-moving, aggressive zombies.

"Joining forces with another group of survivors following a terrifying encounter in a seemingly abandoned church, Jim soon learns the truth behind the deserted streets and the menacing creatures that lurk in the shadows," an official synopsis reads.

"Is there still a glimmer of hope for humanity -- or has the deadly 'rage' virus found its way to foreign shores and infected the entire planet?"

28 Days Later opened in theaters in November 2002 and was previously unavailable to stream, reportedly due to Disney losing the rights to the film.

The film's release on digital follows the success of the trailer for 28 Years Later, the upcoming third installment in the franchise. The trailer, released last week, quickly became the most-watched horror trailer in 2024 with 60.2 million global views.

28 Years Later stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Jodie Comer , and opens in theaters in June.

The second film in the franchise, 28 Weeks Later, was released in 2007 and stars Robert Carlyle, Rose Byrne and Jeremy Renner.