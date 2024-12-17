Sony Pictures is teasing the new film Karate Kid: Legends.

The studio shared a trailer for the movie Tuesday featuring Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio

Karate Kid: Legends is a new sequel in the Karate Kid franchise. Macchio plays an adult Daniel LaRusso, who teams up with Chan's Mr. Han to teach martial arts to a new protoge, Li Fong (Ben Wang).

The trailer includes a nod to Daniel's mentor Mr. Miyagi, played by late actor Pat Morita in the original films.

"In Karate Kid: Legends, after a family tragedy, kung fu prodigy Li Fong (Wang) is uprooted from his home in Beijing and forced to move to New York City with his mother. Li struggles to let go of his past as he tries to fit in with his new classmates, and although he doesn't want to fight, trouble seems to find him everywhere," an official synopsis reads.

"When a new friend needs his help, Li enters a karate competition -- but his skills alone aren't enough. Li's kung fu teacher Mr. Han (Chan) enlists original Karate Kid Daniel LaRusso (Macchio) for help, and Li learns a new way to fight, merging their two styles into one for the ultimate martial arts showdown."

The cast also includes Joshua Jackson, Ming-Na Wen and Shaunette Renee Wilson.

Karate Kid: Legends is directed by Jonathan Entwistle and opens in theaters May 30.

The film's release will follow the conclusion of Cobra Kai, the Netflix series based on the Karate Kid movies.