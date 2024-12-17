Paramount has announced that 11.4 million people tuned in for the Yellowstone Season 5B finale.

The numbers mark the "biggest episode in series history," the network said Tuesday.

It is still unclear whether the contemporary western -- which premiered in 2018 -- will return for future seasons or if Sunday's episode will serve as the series finale.

The show was co-created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson, and starred Kevin Costner, Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, Wes Bentley, Luke Grimes, Gil Birmingham and Kelsey Asbille.

Costner has said he left the series after the first half of Season 5 because of scheduling conflicts with the movie he was making on his own, Horizon: An American Saga.

His character John Dutton was killed off the show at the beginning of Season 5B and the subsequent episodes were about his adult children finding a way to protect the land their family lived on for more than a century before moving on to new adventures.