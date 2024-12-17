Costner has said he left the series after the first half of Season 5 because of scheduling conflicts with the movie he was making on his own, Horizon: An American Saga.
His character John Dutton was killed off the show at the beginning of Season 5B and the subsequent episodes were about his adult children finding a way to protect the land their family lived on for more than a century before moving on to new adventures.
Copyright 2024 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.