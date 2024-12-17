The fraternal pop group Jonas Brothers has been booked to perform on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2025.

"Jonas Brothers will kick off the group's 20th anniversary celebrations with a thrilling, career-spanning medley performance from New York's iconic Times Square, airing just after midnight," the show's producers said in a press release Tuesday.

Hosted by Seacrest and singer Rita Orr, the show is to air live on ABC on Dec. 31, beginning at 8 p.m. EST.

It will stream the next day on Hulu.

Previously announced performers include Carrie Underwood, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Lenny Kravitz, Teddy Swims, Cody Johnson, Thomas Rhett, Blake Shelton, Kesha, T-Pain, Luis Fonsi, Natasha Bedingfield and Alanis Morissette.