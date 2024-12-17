The U.S. Library of Congress announced Tuesday that Dirty Dancing, Beverly Hills Cop and The Social Network have been enshrined on the National Film Registry.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also among the movies selected for preservation are Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, Spy Kids, Mi Familia, My Own Private Idaho, Uptown Saturday Night, Up in Smoke, Texas Chainsaw Massacre, No Country for Old Men and Angels with Dirty Faces.

"Films reflect our nation's history and culture and must be preserved in our national library for generations to come. We're honored by the responsibility to add 25 diverse new films to the National Film Registry each year as we work to preserve our cultural heritage," Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden said in a press release.

"This is a collective effort in the film community to preserve our cinematic heritage, and we are grateful to our partners, including the National Film Preservation Board."

Turner Classic Movies is slated to air a television special Wednesday showcasing a selection of films named to the registry this year.

Hayden will appear alongside TCM host and film historian Jacqueline Stewart, chair of the National Film Preservation Board, and talk about the movies.

Twenty-five films are chosen for inclusion on the registry each year.

There are now 900 titles on the list.