Nobody Wants This, The Good Place, Frozen and Veronica Mars actress Kristen Bell has signed on to host the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony early next year.

The show went hostless until Bell was name emcee in 2018.

Megan Mullally followed in 2019, but the show hasn't had a host since.

"Thrilled to be hosting the SAG Awards again this year," Bell said in a press release Monday. "I'm honored to be asked back and can't wait to share the evening with my fellow actors, doing what we do best... celebrating ourselves."

The gala recognzing excellence in film and TV acting will stream live on Netflix from the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles on Feb. 23.

Kristen Bell 's wit, warmth and charm makes her the perfect fit for our show -- a night celebrating actors and the outstanding performances of the year," said SAG Awards executive producer Jon Brockett. "Plus -- everybody wants this."

Jane Fonda is set to receive the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award at the ceremony.