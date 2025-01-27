Winnie-the-Pooh is getting a yarn-inspired makeover in The Hundred Acre Wood's Winnie-the-Pooh series and Christmas movie from Kartoon Studios.

Prime Video will stream the animated movie A Hundred Acre Christmas beginning Dec. 24. Five specials and a series of shorts are also being planned.

The animation blends AI with hand-drawn characters and backgrounds.

"We combined the best of both AI and human creativity to arrive at the unique look of the characters and backgrounds that could not have been imaginable prior to the advent of AI in our industry," Andy Heyward, the CEO and chairman at Kartoon Studios, said in a press release.

In a trailer released Monday, viewers get a glimpse of the famous characters who are designed to appear to be made entirely of yarn.

Pooh and Piglet dance over to a glum Eeyore, who can't help but tap the song's beat.

Winnie-the-Pooh was originally created by British author A.A. Milne and illustrator E. H. Shepard. The character appeared in Milne's children's stories and was adapted in a series of animated Disney films.

"Our new series honors the warmth and simplicity of A.A. Milne's original vision while introducing fresh, heartfelt stories, showcasing the unique neurodiversity of the timeless characters," Heyward noted.