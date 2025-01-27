Actor Alec Baldwin and his family will be the subject of The Baldwins, a new reality television series premiering Feb. 23 on TLC.

The show chronicles "the highs and lows" that Baldwin, 66, and his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, 41, must navigate while rearing their seven children together, including the aftermath of the shooting Baldwin was involved in on the Rust film set in 2021.

Baldwin's gun fired during a rehearsal for Rust in October 2021, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, and resulting in an involuntary manslaughter trial for the actor.

Earlier this month, Baldwin filed a lawsuit of his own, suggesting that his constitutional rights were violated.

"A son lost his mom in the most unthinkable tragedy," Hilaria Baldwin says in the preview, in an apparent reference to the shooting. "This is never something to forget and we're trying to parent through it."

Later in the clip, Baldwin acknowledges his family's support.

"Honestly, from the bottom of my soul, I don't know where I'd be if I didn't have you and these kids," he says.

The preview shows the family handling paparazzi, and exploring therapy.

"As they navigate parenthood, marriage and life under the spotlight, the series blends moments of joy, chaos and sincerity offering a genuine portrayal beyond the headlines," said TLC president Howard Lee in a statement.

The Baldwins will premiere Feb. 23 at 10 p.m. EST.