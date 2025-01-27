Grant Ellis might not have been given the final rose in The Bachelorette Season 21, starring Jenn Tran, but he will have another chance at love as the star of The Bachelor Season 29.

The new season of the dating reality series premieres Monday at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC. Episodes will be available to stream the next day on Hulu.

Ellis, 31, played basketball professionally before becoming a day trader, his Bachelorette profile reads. His hobbies include salsa dancing.

He describes himself as both "a mama's boy" and "a goofball," in a clip teasing the show.

"I'm looking for love. I want a wife," he says. "I'm searching for that happiness."

Ellis told People his turn-offs include people who are egotistical or have bad hygiene.

"I like when somebody's compassionate and somebody has a heart for other people because that's the way I am, so I feel like it has to mesh with how I feel," he added, naming some of his favorite traits.

He said that after being booted from Tran's season of The Bachelorette, he became "intentional" about healing by spending more time nurturing the other important parts of his life.

"Being intentional and me healing from Jen's season was getting back to normal life," he said.

Contestants include: Alexe, a 27-year-old pediatric speech therapist; Alli Jo, 30, who trains people to box; Allyshia, a 29-year-old interior designer; Bailey, 27, a social media manager; Beverely, 30, who sells insurance; 28-year-old public relations producer Carolina; Chloie, a 27-year-old model; marketing director Christina, who is 26; 31-year-old attorney, Dina; Ella, 25, who is a luxury travel host; account coordinator J'Nae, 28; Juliana, a 28-year-old client service associate; Kelsey, a 26-year-old interior designer; Kyleigh, 26, a retail manager; 31-year-old Litia, a venture capitalist; Natalie, 25, who is studying for her Ph.D.; pediatrician Nice, 32; 29-year-old Parisa, a pediatric behavior analyst; Radhika, an attorney, 28; 31-year-old Rebekah, an ICU nurse; Rose, a 27-year-old nurse; Sarafiena, an associate media director, 29; Savannah, a 27-year-old wedding planner; Vicky, 28, a server at a nightclub; and Zoe, 27, who is both a tech engineer and a model.

Following the Season 29 premiere, new episodes of The Bachelor will air Mondays at 8 p.m.