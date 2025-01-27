Warner Bros. has shared a new preview for Sinners, a horror film reuniting Black Panther director Ryan Coogler and actor Michael B. Jordan.

The movie follows what happens when twin brothers, played by Jordan in dual roles, attempt a fresh start in their hometown.

Instead of peace, they encounter "an even greater evil."

In a clip released Monday, a trio of strangers serenade Jordan with a creepy song as they attempt to gain entry into the characters' establishment, saying they are "hungry as dogs."

Fear and confusion etch into the listeners' faces as the performers sing about picking a body "clean."

"I picked his head / I picked his feet / I would have picked his body but it wasn't fit to eat," the trio sing.

Warner Bros. will release a new full-length trailer for the film Tuesday. The first trailer, released in September, teases Coogler's "new vision of fear."

In addition to Jordan, Hailee Steinfeld, Jack O'Connell, Wunmi Mosaku, Jayme Lawson, Omar Benson Miller and Delroy Lindo also star.

