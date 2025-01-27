Taylor Swift showed her support for her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, as his team won the AFC championship game Sunday.

The Chiefs played the Buffalo Bills and won 32-29, meaning that Kelce and the team are headed to Super Bowl LIX on Feb. 9.

Swift rooted for Kelce alongside her mother, Andrea Swift, and Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce.

A clip posted after the game shows Swift, 35, holding Kelce's face and beaming at him.

Swift has joined Donna Kelce for several of Kelce's games. Donna Kelce described spending time with Swift as "a ride."

"Sometimes I feel I'm on some kind of a different planet," she told People in November. "I'm like, 'What has my life become?'"

Swift and Kelce were first linked in September 2023.