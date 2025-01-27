FX has released a new teaser for the Alien: Earth series.

In the clip, titled "Destination," viewers see the spacecraft through the alien's eyes. The creature moves quickly through the ship, limbs flailing.

In the background, an alarm chimes "containment breach" again and again.

The creature crashes into a window, and viewers then see that the ship is headed toward Earth.

Noah Hawley (Fargo) created the show. Sydney Chandler portrays a character who comes "face-to-face with the planet's greatest threat," according to an official synopsis.

The Alien universe began with Ridley Scott 's 1979 movie, and Alien: Earth marks the franchise's first show.

Alex Lawther, Timothy Olyphant, Essie Davis, Samuel Blenkin, Babou Ceesay, David Rysdahl, Adrian Edmondson, Adarsh Gourav, Jonathan Ajayi, Erana James, Lily Newmark, Diem Camille and Moe Bar-El also star.

Alien: Earth comes to Hulu this summer, but a specific release date has not yet been shared.