Authors Juno Dawson and Inua Ellams have joined the writing staff of the British sci-fi series, Doctor Who.

Dawson is known for writing This Book is Gay and Her Majesty's Royal Coven. She also created the first official Doctor Who podcast.

Ellams penned the poetry books, Candy Coated Unicorns & Converse All Stars and The Actual, as well as the play, The 14th Tale.

Veteran TV creatives Pete McTighe and Sharma Angel-Walfall will also be working on Doctor Who scripts for Ncuti Gatwa's second season as the titular time traveler.

"Doctor Who takes its talent from a glittering galaxy of names, and these extraordinary writers span the skies," show-runner Russell T. Davies said in a statement Monday.

"We've got old hands, new stars, voices from theater, radio and literature, the whole works! It's the most wild and exciting season of Doctor Who yet, and I can't wait to unleash their brilliant work."

No premiere date for the next season has been announced yet.