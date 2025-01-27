Hulu is teasing its upcoming series Good American Family, starring Ellen Pompeo of Grey's Anatomy.

The show is inspired by the "disturbing stories" surrounding Kristine and Michael Barnett, a real-life Midwestern couple who adopted Natalia Grace, "a girl with a rare form of dwarfism," according to an official synopsis.

Pompeo and Mark Duplass play the Barnetts, who start to wonder about who their adopted daughter (Imogen Faith Reid) really is, and worry she poses a threat to their family.

In one first-look photo, Pompeo is seen hugging a girl in a pink dress on what appears to be an auditorium stage. Other photos show Pompeo and Reid's characters gazing at themselves in a mirror.

Dule Hill, Christina Hendricks, Sarayu Blue and Jenny O'Hara also star.

The first two episodes of Good American Family premiere March 19 on Hulu.