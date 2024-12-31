Wicked has surpassed Mamma Mia! as the most successful film version of a Broadway musical.

Variety said Wicked has earned $634 million worldwide after six weeks of release.

Mamma Mia!, which previously held the record for highest-grossing Broadway film adaptation, racked up $611 million (not adjusted for inflation) by the end of its box-office run in 2008.

Both movie musicals were released by Universal Pictures, Deadline noted.

Starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, Wicked became available for streaming at home on Tuesday.