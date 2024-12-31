Country music star Morgan Wallen released a new music video called "Smile" on Tuesday morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Directed by Justin Clough, the 5-minute clip shows Wallen taking the stage of a fictional late-night talk show on New Year's Eve and leaving a sullen-looking woman behind in his dressing room.

Instead of singing his hit, "Love Somebody," he goes off script and performs "Smile," sending the TV producers and crew into a tailspin, until they realize the audience is loving it.

The song is directed to Wallen's girlfriend, whom he apparently has not seen look happy for a while, except for her occasional grins in pictures someone else takes.

The song ends with her watching him on stage, a crowd countdown to midnight and the woman walking away without smiling.

Wallen goes back to his dressing room, but the woman isn't there, the implication being that the couple will not be spending 2025 together.

Wallen earned four Billboard Music Awards earlier this month.