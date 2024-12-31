Aquaman and Game of Thrones alum Jason Momoa has confirmed he signed on to play Lobo in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

ADVERTISEMENT

"They called," Momoa posted on Instagram Monday, alongside a screenshot of a quote from a Fandango interview he gave last year, explaining how he is a comic-book collector and would love to play Lobo, his favorite character, if he was ever offered the role.

The character is an alien bounty hunter who originated in DC Comics, much like Aquaman, the hero he played in two standalone, eponymous adventures, as well as the ensemble blockbusters Justice League and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

Supergirl will star House of the Dragon actress Milly Alcock as Kara Zor-El.

Matthias Schoenaerts and Eve Ridley will co-star in the film, which is set for theatrical release on June 26, 2026.