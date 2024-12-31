Prepare to travel beyond the stars and into the unknown because 2025 is packed with sci-fi blockbusters. Whether you're a fan of intergalactic intrigue, superhero origins or journeys through alien worlds, there's something for every sci-fi lover.

Here's what to put on your must-watch list:

'Star Trek: Section 31' -- Paramount+

Michelle Yeoh returns as Philippa Georgiou on Jan. 24 in this long-awaited spin-off from the Star Trek universe. Yeoh first played the role in Star Trek: Discovery Season 1. Expect espionage, political intrigue and a darker dive into the operations of Section 31. Omari Hardwick (Power, Army of the Dead) and Sam Richardson (Veep, The Afterparty), also star. With Yeoh fresh off her Oscar win for Everything Everywhere All at Once and her role as Madame Morrible in Wicked, this is one trek you don't want to miss.

'Mickey 17' -- In theaters

Robert Pattinson (The Batman) stars as a disposable worker on an interstellar expedition in Bong Joon-ho's adaptation of Edward Ashton's novel. With the acclaimed director behind the Oscar-winning Parasite at the helm, this sci-fi film promises to make an impact. The film premieres on April 18.

'Superman' -- In theaters

James Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy, Peacemaker) reboots the Man of Steel with David Corenswet (The Politician) as Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) as Lois Lane. Nicholas Holt (The Great) stars as Superman's enemy Lex Luthor and Nathan Fillion (Castle, Firefly) stars as the Green Lantern. Can the world's strongest man balance saving the planet and finding where he truly belongs? The film premieres on July 11.

'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' -- In theaters

Marvel's new Fantastic Four is almost here and has an impressive cast. It stars Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us) as Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby (The Crown) as Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things) as Johnny Storm/Human Torch), Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear) as Ben Grimm/the Thing and Julia Garner (Ozark) as Shalla-Bal/Silver Surfer. Expect cosmic adventure and plenty of Easter eggs for Marvel fans. The film premieres on July 25.

'Avatar: Fire & Ash' -- In theaters

James Cameron takes us back to Pandora in the third installment of the Avatar saga. New Na'vi clans, stunning underwater and volcanic landscapes and tense drama await. This visually groundbreaking film continues the saga of Jake Sully (Jame Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldai±a). The film premieres on Dec. 19.