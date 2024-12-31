Apple TV+ will ring in the new year by offering a free trial over the weekend.

The all-access pass to the streaming service will be available Friday, Jan. 3 through Sunday, Jan. 5.

Apple original series include Silo, Shrinking, Bad Sisters, Presumed Innocent, Slow Horses, Disclaimer, The Morning Show, Ted Lasso, Severance, Dark Matter, For All Mankind and Foundation.

Fly Me to the Moon, The Family Plan, Wolfs, The Instigators and other movies are available to stream.

Silo is a dystopian sci-fi drama based on the Hugh Howey trilogy of novels. The series takes place in a world where the last 10,000 people on Earth live in a mysterious mile-deep silo "protecting them from the toxic and deadly world outside."

The show stars Rebecca Ferguson , Common and Tim Robbins , and is in the midst of its second season.

Shrinking is a comedy-drama starring Jason Segel and Harrison Ford. The show follows Jimmy Laird (Segel), "a grieving therapist who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks."

Season 2 features Cobie Smulders and premiered Oct. 16.

Severance is a workplace thriller following Mark ( Adam Scott ), an employee at Lumon Industries, where workers undergo a "severance" procedure to surgically divide their memories of their work and personal lives.

Britt Lower, Michael Chernus, John Turturro, Christopher Walken and Patricia Arquette also star. Season 2 premieres Jan. 17.

Fly Me to the Moon is a romantic comedy set against "the high-stakes backdrop of NASA's historic Apollo 11 moon landing."

Scarlett Johansson plays Kelly Jones, a marketing maven brought in to fix NASA's public image, while Channing Tatum portrays Cole Davis, a launch director for NASA.

Fly Me to the Moon opened in theaters in July and debuted Dec. 6 on Apple TV+.