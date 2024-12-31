Season 6 will follow the family as they experience "a year full of challenges, milestones, and new adventures."
"With uncertain futures and their past returning to haunt them, Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Kendall, Kylie and Kris will have to rely on each other as they navigate their roles as moms and businesswomen, to overcome the obstacles that come with their increasingly complicated lives," an official synopsis reads.
The teaser depicts the Kardashian-Jenners as portraits come to life.
The Kardashians Season 6 premieres Feb. 6 on Hulu. The show streams on Disney+ internationally and on Star+ in Latin America.
Copyright 2024 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.