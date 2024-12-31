Oscar winners Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have settled their divorce eight years after filing to end their two-year marriage.

"More than eight years ago, Angelina filed for divorce from Mr. Pitt. She and the children left all of the properties they had shared with Mr. Pitt, and since that time she has focused on finding peace and healing for their family," Jolie's lawyer James Simon told People magazine in a statement Monday.

"This is just one part of a long ongoing process that started eight years ago. Frankly, Angelina is exhausted, but she is relieved this one part is over."

TMZ reported that Jolie signed off on the court documents on Christmas Day and filed the paperwork Monday.

The documents cite irreconcilable differences as the cause of the split.

Jolie did not ask for spousal support or payment from Pitt for their six children, two of whom are still minors.

The stars met in 2004 while working on the film, Mr. and Mrs. Smith.

Pitt was still married to Jennifer Aniston at the time.

He divorced Aniston and he and Jolie officially announced they were a couple in 2005.

They married in 2014 and split up in 2016.

They are the parents of Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 16.

Pitt and Jolie are still locked in a legal battle over their $164 million French estate and winery.