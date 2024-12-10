Universal Pictures announced sing-along screenings of Wicked on Tuesday. The sing-along events will be held at over 1,000 theaters on Dec. 25.

The lyrics to the songs will be shown on the screen. Stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande will make a new video introduction.

UPI reviewed the film favorably for its dynamic staging of musical numbers and fantastical sets. Director Jon M. Chu said the showstopping "Defying Gravity" number had to balance closeups of Erivo singing and visual effects to depict her flying.

Movie theaters such as AMC have put up signs forbidding singing along at regular Wicked screenings, according to Vanity Fair. Stars like Erivo have defied these by encouraging fans to sing at a Today Show appearance, but Universal has designated these official sing-along screenings.

Wicked has made over $320 million domestic and $457 worldwide, surpassing Grease as the biggest Broadway adaptation in cinema.

The movie is based on the Broadway musical prequel to The Wizard of Oz. Wicked: Part Two comes out November 21.