Castlevania: Nocturne will return for a second season in January.

Netflix shared a trailer and Jan. 16 premiere date for Season 2 on Tuesday.

Castlevania: Nocturne is an animated dark fantasy series based on the Castlevania video games. The show is a sequel to Netflix's Castlevania series, which had a four-season run from 2017 to 2021.

Nocturne is set in the late 18th century during the French Revolution and follows Richter Belmont (voiced by Edward Bluemel) as he hunts vampires, including the powerful Erzsebet Bathory (Franka Potente).

The trailer shows Richter (Bluemel) and Alucard (James Callis) team up in "a desperate race against time."

"Erzsebet Bathory, the Vampire Messiah, who already seems invincible, seeks the full power of the goddess Sekhmet so she can plunge the world into endless darkness and terror," an official synopsis reads.

Castlevania: Nocturne is created and written by Clive Bradley, who serves as showrunner with Kevin Kolde.

Kolde previously told Netflix's Tudum that Season 2 will feature "the biggest, craziest Castlevania fight scene ever."