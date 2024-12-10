Max is teasing the new TV special Fast Friends.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the show Tuesday featuring actress and comedian Whitney Cummings

Fast Friends is a four-part game show hosted by Cummings and celebrating the 30th anniversary of the NBC sitcom Friends.

The special was filmed at The Friends Experience: The One in New York City and features competing pairs of Friends superfans.

"From racing through Rachel and Monica's apartment to darting across Joey and Chandler's bachelor pad and grabbing a coffee at Central Perk, fans will re-live their favorite moments while being put to the test with trivia, puzzles, and games that will keep even the most die-hard Friends fans on their toes. The quickest team will win the title of The Ultimate Fast Friends Champion," an official synopsis reads.

Fast Friends is produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon. The series premieres Dec. 19 on Max, with subsequent episodes to be released Thursdays.

Friends had a 10-season run on NBC from 1994 to 2004. The series starred Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer.

The cast reunited in 2021 for the Max special Friends: The Reunion.