Taiwanese filmmaker Ang Lee will be honored at the 2025 Directors Guild of America Awards.

The Directors Guild of America announced in a press release Tuesday that Lee, 70, will receive the DGA Lifetime Achievement Award at the 77th annual awards show in February.

The DGA Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes "extraordinary achievements in the art of cinema and motion picture direction." Previous recipients include Spike Lee, Ridley Scott, Clint Eastwood, Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg.

Lee is an Oscar-winning director known for such films as Sense and Sensibility (1995), Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000), Brokeback Mountain (2005), Lust, Caution (2007) and Life of Pi (2012).

"Ang Lee is truly a master filmmaker. For over 30 years, he has directed a dynamic body of work that boldly cuts across genres -- from period drama to comedy, adventure to western, superhero to martial arts -- always fearlessly taking on new challenges, never repeating himself, and consistently achieving cinematic excellence," said DGA president Lesli Linka Glatter. "Through his films, Ang invites his audiences to explore complex characters that linger in your heart and mind long after the screen has gone dark."

Lee joined the DGA in 1996.

"I am honored to be recognized in such an incredible way by my beloved Guild," the director said. "To be given the DGA Lifetime Achievement Award is a momentous achievement for me personally, and an opportunity to reflect on what my work has meant to this amazing community of my fellow filmmakers."

Lee's most recent film, Gemini Man, opened in theaters in 2019. The movie is a sci-fi action film starring Will Smith.